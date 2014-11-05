Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
OTTAWA Nov 5 The head of Canada's banking regulator said on Wednesday that his biggest worry is whether there are current warning signs of impending problems that regulators are missing.
Financial crises and major institution failures often follow a narrative of displaying warning signs that were either not seen or ignored, said Jeremy Rudin, head of Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).
"That's the thing that bothers me the most - is there something right now that is staring us in the face but we don't see it? And that's a question that I ask myself constantly," said Rudin, who was speaking before a Senate committee on banking.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.