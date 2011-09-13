* CSA says some promotions fail to inform investors fully
* Advertising may not comply with disclosure laws
* OSC, five others plan to monitor listed companies
TORONTO, Sept. 13 Canadian regulators warned
publicly traded companies on Tuesday against promotional
advertising that could mislead investors, as officials
investigate a string of scandals involving firms accused of
misrepresenting themselves.
The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's senior
regulator, and five others said they had identified concerns
about listed companies using mass advertising across various
media, from television to the Internet, radio or print.
"We are of the view that these advertisements fall short of
providing the necessary depth of information that investors
require to make informed investment decisions," said Bill Rice,
chairman of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), a
national umbrella group of regulators
The warning comes after a slew of fraud allegations that
rattled investor confidence in North American-listed companies
with most of their operations in China.
A number of these, including Sino-Forest TRE.TO, have
been hit with trading halts and regulatory investigations.
[ID:nN1E77U1JO] [ID:nL4E7JM2B1]
The CSA said that many of the promotional ads fell short of
appropriate levels of disclosure.
"Some of these brief advertisements, highlighting the
issuer's stock trading symbol and select positive business
prospects, seem intended to primarily promote the issuer's
securities," said Rice.
The CSA, which co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for
the nation's capital markets, said advertisements meant to
generate interest in securities may not comply with disclosure
laws, and could be misleading.
It said regulators in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Nova
Scotia, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories would
continue to monitor advertising by companies.
"If an issuer's advertisement breaches securities
legislation, appears to be misleading to investors, or is
deemed contrary to the public interest, securities regulators
will request the issuer change the disclosure or they may take
other regulatory action, where appropriate," the CSA said.
(Reporting by Pav Jordan and Allison Martell in Toronto)