* CSA says some promotions fail to inform investors fully

* Advertising may not comply with disclosure laws

* OSC, five others plan to monitor listed companies

TORONTO, Sept. 13 Canadian regulators warned publicly traded companies on Tuesday against promotional advertising that could mislead investors, as officials investigate a string of scandals involving firms accused of misrepresenting themselves.

The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's senior regulator, and five others said they had identified concerns about listed companies using mass advertising across various media, from television to the Internet, radio or print.

"We are of the view that these advertisements fall short of providing the necessary depth of information that investors require to make informed investment decisions," said Bill Rice, chairman of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), a national umbrella group of regulators

The warning comes after a slew of fraud allegations that rattled investor confidence in North American-listed companies with most of their operations in China.

A number of these, including Sino-Forest TRE.TO, have been hit with trading halts and regulatory investigations. [ID:nN1E77U1JO] [ID:nL4E7JM2B1]

The CSA said that many of the promotional ads fell short of appropriate levels of disclosure.

"Some of these brief advertisements, highlighting the issuer's stock trading symbol and select positive business prospects, seem intended to primarily promote the issuer's securities," said Rice.

The CSA, which co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the nation's capital markets, said advertisements meant to generate interest in securities may not comply with disclosure laws, and could be misleading.

It said regulators in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories would continue to monitor advertising by companies.

"If an issuer's advertisement breaches securities legislation, appears to be misleading to investors, or is deemed contrary to the public interest, securities regulators will request the issuer change the disclosure or they may take other regulatory action, where appropriate," the CSA said. (Reporting by Pav Jordan and Allison Martell in Toronto)