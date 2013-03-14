March 14 :
* Quebec securities regulator, the amf publishes consultation
paper on use of
poison pills to fend off hostile takeover bids
* Amf says its proposal would give more power to boards of
target companies to
put in place and retain poison pills as a defensive measure
* Amf says it would only intervene to overturn a pill if a
boards' decision was
abusive of security holders' rights or hurt the efficiency of
capital markets
* Amf says its proposal on poison pills differs from the
Canadian securities
administrators, or csa plan
* Amf says csa plan would result in poison pills not being
cease traded by
regulators if security holders approve them