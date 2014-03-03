BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
OTTAWA, March 3 Canada said on Monday it will start including sterling-denominated assets in its foreign currency reserves to improve liquidity and better prepare the country against potential shocks.
The country's official reserves currently include U.S. dollars, yen and euros.
The finance ministry and the central bank have been assessing the possibility of including additional currencies in the Exchange Fund Account, the main repository of the international reserves.
"The addition of pound sterling assets to the Exchange Fund Account will diversify the foreign currency composition of Canada's foreign reserves and improve the liquidity of the portfolio," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in a statement.
The foreign reserves exist to help protect the value of the Canadian dollar and provide the government with foreign currency liquidity.
Canada's international reserves totaled $72.778 billion in January, of which $40.41 billion was in U.S. dollars.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's government plans to announce spending freezes of 30 billion to 35 billion reais ($9.7 billion to $11.3 billion) this week to help meet part of its 2017 budget deficit target, the Senate leader said on Tuesday.