By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Dec 5 Canada must do more to build
trust with aboriginal communities to win their support for
resource projects such as oil pipelines and natural gas
terminals, a report said on Thursday.
"There has not been a constructive dialogue about energy
projects. Aboriginal leaders are prepared to engage and Canada
will need to address issues on their agenda," Douglas Eyford,
the federal government's special representative on west coast
energy infrastructure, said in the 58-page report.
Eyford was appointed in March to look at ways of boosting
energy exports while increasing aboriginal participation in the
economy.
Canada has long had poor relations with its million-strong
native Indian population, which is largely beset with poverty,
poor housing and high unemployment.
Unhappiness is growing and, over the last year, aboriginal
bands have blockaded roads and rail lines, and barricaded entry
to mining and energy projects.
Many aboriginal bands strongly dislike Enbridge Corp's
plans for the Northern Gateway pipeline to take crude
from the Alberta tar sands to the Pacific Coast of British
Columbia and then on to Asian customers.
Some bands oppose the pipeline on environmental grounds,
while others complain the government has long ignored laws that
say they must be consulted on industrial development.
"Canada must take decisive steps to build trust with
aboriginal Canadians, to foster their inclusion into the
economy, and to advance the reconciliation of aboriginal people
and non-aboriginal people," Eyford said.
Energy projects could provide training, jobs and business
opportunities for aboriginal people in Alberta and British
Columbia, the report found.
"Historically, aboriginal Canadians have not benefited from
natural resource developments in their traditional territories
to the same degree as non-aboriginal Canadians," wrote Eyford,
who spent eight months consulting with aboriginal communities.
But while aboriginal leaders were aware of the potential
benefits resource development could bring their people, the
report found that environmental impact remains a major concern.
"Aboriginal Canadians view themselves as connected to the
environment and as its stewards; this is an integral aspect of
their culture. The projects, by their nature, create potential
hazards in the terrestrial and marine environments," he wrote.
Eyford also made a distinction between groups that do not
accept major projects because they believe the transport of oil
and natural gas is unsafe, and groups that see development as
inevitable but want it to be as safe as possible.
The Northern Gateway pipeline would ship bitumen to the port
of Kitimat in northern British Columbia. National energy
regulators are to rule on the project this month.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP has also proposed a
new pipeline to carry oil from Alberta to the coast. The
government released a report on Tuesday that urged an overhaul
of tanker safety plans ahead of increased traffic on Canadian
waters.
Eyford said that federal, provincial and municipal bodies
must also work with aboriginal communities to assess cumulative
effects of resource developments on the environment and to
encourage sustainable development.
Indeed, Eyford put the onus on Canada to ensure that
aboriginals play a meaningful role in future resource projects
and see the long-term economic benefits from them.
"Commitments from governments, Aboriginal leaders, and
industry are required to translate these recommendations into
concrete actions," he wrote. "Canada, as the senior level of
government, needs to assert leadership to achieve these
objectives."
Federal Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver, as well as a
coalition of aboriginal groups, were due to respond to the
report later on Thursday.