* Ernst & Young sees spending up 2.5 percent

* New tax, duty rules boost cross-border competition

July 30 The crucial back-to-school shopping season is off to an early start in Canada as retailers follow the U.S. market's lead, Ernst & Young said in a release on Monday.

Daniel Baer, Canadian retail industry leader at Ernst & Young, sees spending rising "only 2.5 percent" this year as cross-border shopping and weak consumer confidence hold back sales in an increasingly competitive market.

"Consumers' low confidence level means they are careful, looking for bargains despite brand loyalty, and aren't hesitant to compare prices before buying, whether shopping in stores or online from home or by mobile," Baer said in the release.

Baer said back-to-school sales started at the beginning of July in the United States, sparking an early start to the season in Canada as well.

Lower prices and greater selection have long lured Canadians to the United States to shop, and in recent years a relatively strong Canadian dollar has also fueled cross-border trips.

On June 1 the Canadian government increased the amount that Canadians can spend abroad without paying taxes or duties, making some cross-border shopping cheaper. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman)