TORONTO Dec 9 The Canadian government is set to unveil legislation to target the retail price gap between Canada and the United States, giving the country's competition watchdog new powers, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The new law would let the Competition Bureau investigate suspected price discrimination, forcing executives to testify and companies to disclose confidential agreements with their suppliers, the Globe said.

Canada promised to give the Competition Bureau new powers to crack down on companies that unjustifiably charge more for goods in Canada in its 2014 budget.

Consumer outcry over the price gap emerged years ago when the Canadian dollar rose to parity with the greenback, leading shoppers to expect prices to become roughly equal on both sides of the border. Some retailers have argued that their operating costs are higher in Canada, justifying higher prices. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and W Simon)