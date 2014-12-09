(Adds industry reaction, quotes from analyst and economist,
OTTAWA Dec 9 The Canadian government introduced
legislation on Tuesday to give the competition watchdog the
power to embarrass companies that charge more for products in
Canada than they do in the United States.
The ruling Conservatives had pledged earlier this year to
address price discrimination as part of a pro-consumer agenda
ahead of next year's election.
But the proposed Price Transparency Act would fall short of
making price discrimination illegal, an idea economists had
criticized as undue interference. Instead, the bill provides a
mechanism to expose price differences.
"This legislation will not set or regulate prices in
Canada," Industry Minister James Moore said.
He decried what he called "price gouging of Canadian
consumers ... simply because of where they live."
Consumer outcry over prices picked up when the Canadian
dollar rose back to parity with the greenback in 2010, leading
shoppers to expect roughly equal prices. The currency has since
fallen back, reducing price differences.
"I would roughly estimate that the gap is almost gone at
today's exchange rate, so I almost wonder how many instances
they're actually going to be dealing with in the next few
years," said BMO Capital Markets chief economist Doug Porter.
The bill would allow the Competition Bureau to seek court
orders forcing companies to hand over confidential information
that could expose pricing practices not justified by higher
costs in Canada. The bureau would report the findings to the
public.
Benjamin Dachis, senior policy analyst at the C.D. Howe
Institute think tank, was critical of the idea even without
price regulation: "It's the corporate equivalent of the
government coming into our bedrooms."
Some businesses have said higher Canadian operating costs
justified higher prices. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce had
said a proposal to levy fines for high prices flew in the face
of free-market principles.
"That would have been a much more intrusive and difficult
thing to live with," chamber Senior Vice President Warren
Everson said.
Still, competition law expert Subrata Bhattacharjee at
Borden Ladner Gervais said companies selling on both sides of
the border would need to pay close attention.
"This is a potentially very significant and very intrusive
enforcement power," he said.
Retailers largely cheered the bill, saying they hoped it
would lead to lower wholesale prices.
"Many of our small retailers in border communities are
really having a difficult time competing," said David Wilkes, a
senior vice president at the Retail Council of Canada.
