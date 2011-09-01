Sept 1 Canada's governing Conservatives look more secure than ever after their convincing victory in the May 2 election and the unexpected death of popular opposition leader Jack Layton [ID:nN1E77Q0CY].

The next federal election is due in October 2015. This means Prime Minister Stephen Harper can focus on a low-tax tough-on-crime agenda as well as an economy that is heavily reliant on currently weak U.S. markets.

CONSERVATIVES MAY FACE WEAKENED OPPOSITION

Canada's two main opposition parties have interim leaders, posing questions both about their future and about their ability to challenge the Conservatives.

Support for the left-leaning New Democrats, Canada's main opposition party, has risen after the sudden death of party leader Jack Layton, although that effect is likely to be short-lived [ID:nN1E77U0ZV].

Layton was easily the most charismatic federal politician in Canada and his death from cancer could spell trouble for a party which was more united around him than a particular platform. The NDP will now focus on a leadership race, culminating in a vote next January. [ID:nN1E77L0Z2].

Layton's death raises questions about whether the NDP might merge with the centrist Liberals, who have governed Canada for longer than any other party but fell to distant third place in the May election. The Liberals are split over the idea and the party's interim leader has played it down. [ID:nN1E77T0ZW].

What to watch for:

* How well will a distracted opposition be able to fight Harper's agenda?

* Will the New Democrats stay together during a leadership race? Will the NDP manage to find a leadership candidate with the same level of charisma and political skill as Layton?

* Will the Liberals and New Democrats hold serious talks about merging? If there was a deal, could the new party beat the Conservatives in 2015?

THE ECONOMY AND RECOVERY

The Canadian economy is acutely vulnerable to U.S. political and economic turbulence.

The crucial export sector is sluggish, hit by a strong Canadian dollar and weak U.S. demand. The economy shrank in the second quarter, its first quarterly fall since the 2008-09 recession [ID:nN1E77U0HN].

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says the economy is on track, and Ottawa will press ahead with planned spending cuts to balance the federal government's budget by 2014-15 [ID:nN1E77U0HM].

Opposition parties say the economy is so fragile that spending cuts should be delayed. Flaherty has hinted that he would consider fresh stimulus measures if the economy slipped into recession [ID:nN1E77I0L1].

The Bank of Canada has kept interest rates very low, making clear it will not raise them any time soon. This has prompted some analysts to fret about a possible housing bubble. Canadian house prices dipped during the recession, but have recovered strongly. [ID:nN1E77U0E1]

What to watch for:

* How strong is the U.S. recovery? The United States traditionally takes almost three-quarters of Canadian exports. How badly would a new U.S. recession hit the Canadian economy?

* What, if anything, will the government or the Bank of Canada to do fend off a housing bubble? If housing prices collapse, what would that do to the economy?

* How long will the Canadian dollar stay above the U.S. dollar? Manufacturers say the exchange rate is hurting exports and a strong currency could force them to shed jobs.

* When will the Bank of Canada start raising rates again?

POLICY QUESTIONS

The Conservative government is pressing ahead with plans to end the Canadian Wheat Board's marketing monopoly on Western Canadian wheat, durum and barley in August 2012 [ID:nN1E77O162].

Ottawa has also indicated it will delay the presentation of rules to auction spectrum for wireless services, and on announcing whether it will loosen limits on foreign ownership in the telecommunications sector.

Things to watch for:

* Will the Conservatives now push forward other major policy changes?

* How quickly will the government unveil new rules for telecommunications?

RISKS IN THE PROVINCES

The main party seeking independence for the province of Quebec is in trouble, making it even less likely that separatist forces will take power and force through a referendum on splitting from Canada [ID:nN1E77O0WM].

In Ontario, Canada's most powerful province, the provincial Conservatives lead the governing Liberals in polls ahead of an Oct. 6 election [ID:nN1E77N0XC].

Voters in British Columbia repealed a controversial sales tax, which will force the Pacific Coast province to rewrite its budget [ID:nN1E77P1NR]. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Janet Guttsman)