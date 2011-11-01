Nov 1 The fragile state of the world's economy is the biggest risk for Canada's governing Conservatives, who are reasonably secure for the next four years after a convincing victory in the May 2 election.

The government says it is prepared to launch another stimulus program if the world tips into a major recession.

ECONOMY AND RECOVERY

The economy is acutely vulnerable to U.S. political and economic turbulence and policy makers have also expressed concern with the way Europe is dealing with its debt problems.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper says he is encouraged by the deal agreed by euro zone leaders late last month, while calling Europe's economic crisis the most immediate threat to global recovery [ID:nL3E7LR0K2].

The signs of danger are easy to spot. The Bank of Canada is warning of risks from a likely recession in Europe and continuing weakness in the United States. [ID:nN1E79P13I]

Ottawa has cut its estimate of 2011 real economic growth to 2.2 percent from 2.9 percent but says the outlook is not doom and gloom. [ID:nN1E79O1F3]

It is also promising to stick to plans to wipe out the budget deficit by 2014-15 and says it may even reduce spending more deeply than already promised. [ID:nN1E79G17R]

One major bank predicts it will in fact take Canada two years longer than expected to eliminate its budget deficit. [ID:nN1E79Q18H]

The IMF says that while the economic outlook is good, growth is slowing and risks are tilted to the downside. [ID:nT5E7L601W]

And Canada's export credit agency says the weak world economy and natural disasters mean exports will not return to pre-recession levels until mid-2012, about half a year later than forecast. [ID:nN1E79Q1LG]

Canada hopes to diversify its exports by concluding a free trade deal with the European Union next year but officials say they will need to put in "quite a lot of hard work" to settle several key differences. [ID:nN1E79J22E]

What to watch for:

* How strong is the U.S. recovery? The United States traditionally takes almost three-quarters of Canadian exports. How badly would a new U.S. recession hit Canada?

* What effect would a European debt crisis have?

* How much would Ottawa be prepared to spend on a stimulus program and how would that hinder efforts to eliminate the deficit by 2014-15? Would that deadline be pushed back?

* How much will Canada and the European Union have to scale back their plans for the free trade deal?

CONFLICT OVER THE OIL SANDS

Canada is the largest single exporter of energy to the United States and wants to ship more crude southwards via the proposed Keystone XL pipeline. The crude would come from the vast Alberta oil sands, which environmental activists say take excessively large amounts of energy and water to exploit.

Opposition to the pipeline is also growing in some U.S. states, which fear a spill could spoil natural aquifers. [ID:nN1E79R0XU]

Canada says the pipeline would be good for the two nations' economies and create jobs.

Ottawa, a strong supporter of the energy industry, says if the United States rejects Keystone the government might concentrate on selling oil sands-derived crude to Asian customers instead. [ID:nN1E79U12K]

The oil sands are also at the center of a growing argument between Canada and the European Union, where officials are proposing to classify tar sands derived crude as particularly dirty. [ID:nL5E7LR3M8]

Ottawa says this would be discriminatory and warns it could take the EU to the World Trade Organization if necessary

What to watch for:

* When will the United States decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, and how will Canada react if the project is rejected?

* Will the European Union vote to classify oil sands crude as dirty? Will this trigger a WTO challenge by Ottawa and how could that affect trade talks with the EU?

WEAK POLITICAL OPPOSITION

Canada's two main opposition parties are operating under interim leaders, raising questions both about their future and about their ability to challenge the Conservatives.

The left-leaning New Democrats, the main opposition party, are looking for a new chief after the sudden death in late August of party leader Jack Layton, easily the most charismatic federal politician in Canada.

His death raises questions about whether the NDP might merge with the centrist Liberals, who have governed Canada for longer than any other party but fell to a distant third place in the May election. The Liberals are split over the idea.

The Conservatives are pressing ahead with a series of policies designed to crack down on crime and cut red tape, as well as boosting competition for services. This includes plans to strip the Canadian Wheat Board of its marketing monopoly next year. [ID:nS1E78R1CM]

Ottawa is also cracking down on unions, making clear it is ready to pass back-to-work legislation quickly in case of strikes. This includes protracted disputes at Air Canada ACb.TO [ID:nN1E79Q1TZ]

The government says it will ease strict gun laws governing rifles and shotguns, even though statistics show Canada's murder rate in 2010 fell to a 44-year low. [ID:nN1E79P1IC]

What to watch for:

* How well will a distracted opposition be able to fight the government's agenda?

* Will the New Democrats stay together during a the leadership race? Will the NDP manage to find a leadership candidate with the same level of charisma and political skill as Layton?

* Will the Liberals and New Democrats hold serious talks about merging? If there were a deal, could the new party beat the Conservatives in 2015?

* Will there be increasing public unhappiness about the Conservatives' moves to quickly implement their agenda?

PROVINCIAL OUTLOOK

In the province of Quebec, allegations of widespread corruption in the construction industry are hurting the governing Liberals, who would have little chance of forming a stable government if an election were held now. The separatist Parti Quebecois, however, still trails the Liberals slightly in polls. [ID:nN1E79H0FK]

An election in Ontario, the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces and the country's economic hub, returned a minority Liberal government, which could make it harder to eliminate the budget deficit. [ID:nN1E7961A0] (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)