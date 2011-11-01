Nov 1 The fragile state of the world's economy
is the biggest risk for Canada's governing Conservatives, who
are reasonably secure for the next four years after a
convincing victory in the May 2 election.
The government says it is prepared to launch another
stimulus program if the world tips into a major recession.
ECONOMY AND RECOVERY
The economy is acutely vulnerable to U.S. political and
economic turbulence and policy makers have also expressed
concern with the way Europe is dealing with its debt problems.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper says he is encouraged by the
deal agreed by euro zone leaders late last month, while calling
Europe's economic crisis the most immediate threat to global
recovery [ID:nL3E7LR0K2].
The signs of danger are easy to spot. The Bank of Canada is
warning of risks from a likely recession in Europe and
continuing weakness in the United States. [ID:nN1E79P13I]
Ottawa has cut its estimate of 2011 real economic growth to
2.2 percent from 2.9 percent but says the outlook is not doom
and gloom. [ID:nN1E79O1F3]
It is also promising to stick to plans to wipe out the
budget deficit by 2014-15 and says it may even reduce spending
more deeply than already promised. [ID:nN1E79G17R]
One major bank predicts it will in fact take Canada two
years longer than expected to eliminate its budget deficit.
[ID:nN1E79Q18H]
The IMF says that while the economic outlook is good,
growth is slowing and risks are tilted to the downside.
[ID:nT5E7L601W]
And Canada's export credit agency says the weak world
economy and natural disasters mean exports will not return to
pre-recession levels until mid-2012, about half a year later
than forecast. [ID:nN1E79Q1LG]
Canada hopes to diversify its exports by concluding a free
trade deal with the European Union next year but officials say
they will need to put in "quite a lot of hard work" to settle
several key differences. [ID:nN1E79J22E]
What to watch for:
* How strong is the U.S. recovery? The United States
traditionally takes almost three-quarters of Canadian exports.
How badly would a new U.S. recession hit Canada?
* What effect would a European debt crisis have?
* How much would Ottawa be prepared to spend on a stimulus
program and how would that hinder efforts to eliminate the
deficit by 2014-15? Would that deadline be pushed back?
* How much will Canada and the European Union have to scale
back their plans for the free trade deal?
CONFLICT OVER THE OIL SANDS
Canada is the largest single exporter of energy to the
United States and wants to ship more crude southwards via the
proposed Keystone XL pipeline. The crude would come from the
vast Alberta oil sands, which environmental activists say take
excessively large amounts of energy and water to exploit.
Opposition to the pipeline is also growing in some U.S.
states, which fear a spill could spoil natural aquifers.
[ID:nN1E79R0XU]
Canada says the pipeline would be good for the two nations'
economies and create jobs.
Ottawa, a strong supporter of the energy industry, says if
the United States rejects Keystone the government might
concentrate on selling oil sands-derived crude to Asian
customers instead. [ID:nN1E79U12K]
The oil sands are also at the center of a growing argument
between Canada and the European Union, where officials are
proposing to classify tar sands derived crude as particularly
dirty. [ID:nL5E7LR3M8]
Ottawa says this would be discriminatory and warns it could
take the EU to the World Trade Organization if necessary
What to watch for:
* When will the United States decide whether to approve the
Keystone XL pipeline, and how will Canada react if the project
is rejected?
* Will the European Union vote to classify oil sands crude
as dirty? Will this trigger a WTO challenge by Ottawa and how
could that affect trade talks with the EU?
WEAK POLITICAL OPPOSITION
Canada's two main opposition parties are operating under
interim leaders, raising questions both about their future and
about their ability to challenge the Conservatives.
The left-leaning New Democrats, the main opposition party,
are looking for a new chief after the sudden death in late
August of party leader Jack Layton, easily the most charismatic
federal politician in Canada.
His death raises questions about whether the NDP might
merge with the centrist Liberals, who have governed Canada for
longer than any other party but fell to a distant third place
in the May election. The Liberals are split over the idea.
The Conservatives are pressing ahead with a series of
policies designed to crack down on crime and cut red tape, as
well as boosting competition for services. This includes plans
to strip the Canadian Wheat Board of its marketing monopoly
next year. [ID:nS1E78R1CM]
Ottawa is also cracking down on unions, making clear it is
ready to pass back-to-work legislation quickly in case of
strikes. This includes protracted disputes at Air Canada
ACb.TO [ID:nN1E79Q1TZ]
The government says it will ease strict gun laws governing
rifles and shotguns, even though statistics show Canada's
murder rate in 2010 fell to a 44-year low. [ID:nN1E79P1IC]
What to watch for:
* How well will a distracted opposition be able to fight
the government's agenda?
* Will the New Democrats stay together during a the
leadership race? Will the NDP manage to find a leadership
candidate with the same level of charisma and political skill
as Layton?
* Will the Liberals and New Democrats hold serious talks
about merging? If there were a deal, could the new party beat
the Conservatives in 2015?
* Will there be increasing public unhappiness about the
Conservatives' moves to quickly implement their agenda?
PROVINCIAL OUTLOOK
In the province of Quebec, allegations of widespread
corruption in the construction industry are hurting the
governing Liberals, who would have little chance of forming a
stable government if an election were held now. The separatist
Parti Quebecois, however, still trails the Liberals slightly in
polls. [ID:nN1E79H0FK]
An election in Ontario, the most populous of Canada's 10
provinces and the country's economic hub, returned a minority
Liberal government, which could make it harder to eliminate the
budget deficit. [ID:nN1E7961A0]
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)