DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
OTTAWA Dec 13 The Canadian government plans to sell Ridley Terminals Inc., a federal corporation that operates a bulk-handling facility at the British Columbian port of Prince Rupert, junior finance minister Ted Menzies announced on Thursday.
The terminal transfers bulk commodities from rail cars onto ocean-going vessels. A government statement said it supports western coal producers and it has handled record volumes as demand for high-quality Canadian coal has increased.
The government statement said it would not be appropriate to estimate what the corporation would be worth but said it reported a net operating profit of C$34 million ($34.7 million) in 2011. It plans to increase its capacity to 25 million tonnes by 2014 from 12 million now.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.