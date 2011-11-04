* Saskatchewan Party wants to leave royalties unchanged

* New Democrats seek to raise potash revenues

* Saskatchewan Party, NDP both plan to pay down debt

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 4 Premier Brad Wall's Saskatchewan Party seems set for victory in Monday's election in the resource-rich Western Canadian province, ushering in four years of stable royalty formulas for potash producers.

Saskatchewan has some of the world's richest supplies of potash, a mineral used in crop fertilizers.

Wall has been Saskatchewan's premier since 2007 and gained prominence last year by leading a successful effort to block Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton's (BHP.AX) hostile takeover bid for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan (POT.TO), the world's biggest potash producer.

He has promised to leave royalty formulas unchanged for the next four-year government term if reelected, while the opposing New Democratic Party wants to increase potash royalties to boost revenues.

Polls during the campaign have consistently shown the conservative Saskatchewan Party is on track for an overwhelming victory.

Saskatchewan's economy has been one of the strongest in Canada, and the popular Wall has stuck to moderate positions, said David McGrane, a professor of political studies at University of Saskatchewan.

"People in Saskatchewan are talking about how big the victory is going to be," McGrane said.

The long-term decline of the provincial Liberal Party has also moved voters into the Saskatchewan Party camp, he said.

Potash royalties often total hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue annually for Saskatchewan and hit nearly C$1.4 billion ($1.37 billion) in 2008-09 after prices skyrocketed.

"We feel the potash royalty structure is appropriate. We feel it has encouraged development and billions of dollars in investment," said Bill Boyd, energy minister in Wall's government. "The people in Saskatchewan are getting a fair return."

Along with Potash Corp, Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) are top potash miners in the province.

The left-of-center New Democratic Party, which governed for 16 years until 2007, has promised to raise potash royalties if elected.

"What we're looking at is a very positive reaction to our platform because we're dealing with increasing the royalty on potash slightly and then freezing (university) tuition for four years with the extra money we raise, capping child care (costs), putting in rent control," said NDP Leader Dwain Lingenfelter, a former executive at oil and gas company Nexen Inc.

Lingenfelter said royalty payments represent a tiny fraction of profits for potash companies and aren't significant enough to slow investment.

Both parties promise to pay down Saskatchewan's C$3.8 billion government debt. (The figure does not include the debt of government-owned corporations.)

The Saskatchewan Party would commit half of any budget surplus to debt repayment, while the NDP promises to pay down C$504 million over four years.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)