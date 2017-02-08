TORONTO Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.

TMX said the talks were part of efforts by a consortium of representatives from across Canada's capital markets to establish relationships with key business and government leaders in Saudi Arabia.

"As part of this unique, collaborative initiative, we are dedicating a portion of our effort toward attracting the Saudi Aramco IPO to TSX," Nick Thadaney, President and CEO, TSX Global Equity Capital Markets said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)