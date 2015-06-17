(Adds details from report, background, minister statement)
OTTAWA, June 17 The Canadian government should
wind down or pare back its retail debt program, a commissioned
report advised on Wednesday, a recommendation that the country's
finance minister did not accept.
The program, created in 1946 as a way to provide Canadians
with a secure savings instrument, runs the Canada Savings bonds
and Canada Premium bonds.
The report done by auditing, tax and advisory firm KPMG
found that there is "currently no valid economic rationale" for
the program. The firm noted that the program is no longer a net
source of funds for the government, since overall sales do not
exceed redemptions. A spokesman for Finance Minister Joe Oliver
said the minister did not accept the recommendations of the
government-commissioned report.
The evaluation was undertaken to assess the effectiveness of
the Finance Department and Bank of Canada in enabling the
program to give Canadians access to government retail savings
instruments in a cost-effective manner.
Despite a number of initiatives over the years to improve
the program and better align it with investors' needs, the stock
of retail debt was less than C$7.7 billion ($6.26 billion) as of
March 2013, according to the report. The program held 0.7
percent of the market share of insured retail savings
instruments in Canada in 2013.
The report said the program is not a cost-effective way for
the government to raise funds and, given the low interest rate
environment and increasing administration costs, it is doubtful
the program could return to being cost effective.
"The primary recommendation of the evaluation study team is
that the Retail Debt Program be wound down in an orderly
fashion," the report said.
It also noted that there is currently only a very limited
need for the program from Canadians as other retail debt
instruments insured by the Canadian Deposit Insurance
Corporation "leave virtually no market void unaddressed."
If the government did not wind the program down, the
report's fall-back recommendation is a no-frills version which
would eliminate the costly payroll sales channel and would
maintain a cash sales channel.
($1 = 1.2307 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by David
Gregorio)