VANCOUVER, April 24 A worker at a British
Columbia sawmill was killed and 23 others were injured when the
plant burst into flames on Monday night in the second deadly
mill fire in the Western Canadian province this year.
The cause of the explosion at the Lakeland sawmill in Prince
George, 750 km (469 miles) north of Vancouver, has yet to be
determined, Barb McLintock, a spokeswoman for the provincial
coroner's office, said on Tuesday.
The mill, owned by closely held Sinclair Group Forest
Products, would have to cool down for 24 to 48 hours before
investigators could enter, she said.
The deceased worker, who died later in hospital, was one of
24 who were working in the sawmill when "it exploded in a giant
fireball shortly before 9:45 p.m.," the coroner's office said in
a statement.
"Everyone did make it out of the mill. No one is missing,"
McLintock said.
In January two workers were killed when an explosion ripped
through a sawmill at Burns Lake, a remote community 230 km west
of Prince George. Safety officials are still investigating the
cause of that blast.
Forestry is British Columbia's largest single source of
exports, one of its biggest manufacturing sectors and a major
employer in the province.
