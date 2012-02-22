* Cases brought 8 jail sentences, C$52 mln fines
* Half involved category that includes Ponzi schemes
TORONTO Feb 22 Cases brought by Canadian
regulators against companies and individuals accused of
breaching securities law last year resulted in eight jail
sentences, C$52 million in fines and about the same amount in
restitution, according to a report issued on Wednesday.
There were also cease-trade orders or orders to freeze the
assets against 109 companies and 108 individuals, the Canadian
Securities Administrators said in their 2011 Enforcement report.
The CSA said the report highlighted their work to "protect
investors and prevent abusive conduct in the marketplace."
Regulators concluded 124 cases last year, about half of
which dealt with "illegal distributions," a category that
includes Ponzi schemes.
Canada has long faced criticism for tame securities
regulation and slow legal proceedings against alleged
infractions. One of the best-known cases, involving a mining
company called Bre-X, took years to come to trial.
(Reporting By Jennifer Kwan)