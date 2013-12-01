TORONTO Dec 1 Canadian police have arrested a Toronto man on suspicion of seeking to provide information on Canadian shipbuilding practices to China, security officials said on Sunday.

Jennifer Strachan, a chief superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference that police first became aware of allegations surrounding 53-year-old Qing Quentin Huang on Thursday, and had arrested Huang, a Canadian citizen, on Saturday.

"In these types of cases, sharing of information may give a foreign entity a tactical, military or competitive advantage by knowing the specifications of vessels responsible for defending Canadian waters and Canadian sovereignty," she said.

The unusual weekend news conference involved officials from many security agencies, including several police forces, border services and the secretive spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. (Reporting by Janet Guttsman)