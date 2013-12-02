By Janet Guttsman
TORONTO Dec 1 Canadian police have arrested a
Toronto man suspected of seeking to give China classified
information about Canadian shipbuilding procurement policies,
security officials said on Sunday.
Jennifer Strachan, a chief superintendent with the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference that Canadian
citizen Qing Quentin Huang, 53, faced two charges of attempting
to communicate with a foreign entity.
"On Thursday the RCMP was informed that the accused was
taking steps to pass on information of a classified nature to
China," she told a rare weekend news conference.
"In these types of cases, sharing of information may give a
foreign entity a tactical, military or competitive advantage by
knowing the specifications of vessels responsible for defending
Canadian waters and Canadian sovereignty."
Strachan said Huang, who was arrested on Saturday, had
worked for a subcontractor involved in ship design. She declined
to say what information Huang had tried to provide to China, but
said there was no threat to public safety.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei rejected the
allegations.
"The relevant reports about a Canadian man suspected of
providing information to the Chinese government are completely
baseless," Hong told a daily news briefing in Beijing on Monday.
Canada has had a complicated relationship with China, with
official efforts to boost trade and improve business ties at
times conflicting with deep concern about the role that Chinese
state-owned entities should be allowed to have in Canada.
Canada last year allowed state-owned energy company CNOOC
Ltd to buy up domestic energy producer Nexen Inc, but
made clear that it would not allow further purchases of domestic
oil sands companies by state-owned enterprises.
Huang was arrested just days after Canada's official
spending watchdog said the government has underestimated the
costs of a multibillion-dollar naval shipbuilding plan and will
either have to build fewer ships or settle for vessels with
fewer capabilities than it initially planned.
The new ships will play an important role as Canada asserts
sovereignty claims in the Arctic, a disputed region that is rich
in energy and mineral resources.
The news conference announcing Huang's arrest involved
officials from many Canadian security agencies, including
several police forces, border services and the secretive spy
agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.
The Toronto resident, who police said appeared to have been
acting alone, will appear in court for a bail hearing on
Wednesday. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in
prison.