TORONTO, July 25 A Canadian charter plane bound
for Panama was escorted by U.S. fighter jets back to Toronto,
where a passenger was removed by police after allegedly
threatening the safety of the flight, police said on Friday.
Heavily-armed officers boarded the flight after it returned
to Toronto at mid-morning, yelling "heads down, hands up!" as
they entered the cabin, according to passenger video shown on
CTV News.
The flight, bound for Panama City from Toronto and operated
by Sunwing Airlines, was over West Virginia when it turned
around after a passenger made a threat against the plane, said
Lilly Fitzpatrick, a spokeswoman for Peel Regional Police, which
has jurisdiction over Toronto's main airport.
"It caused the pilot enough concern that he turned the plane
around," Fitzpatrick said.
Ali Shahi, a 25-year-old Canadian, was taken into custody
and charged with four counts, including uttering threats and
endangering the safety of an aircraft.
Two U.S. F-16 fighter jets, which were doing training
exercises in the area, shadowed the plane back to Toronto, where
police met it on the runway.
"We had fighters in the air doing training based out of
Toledo, Ohio. So they were asked to shadow the flight as it
returned to Toronto," said Jennifer Stadnyk, a spokeswoman for
the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
The event comes as airline passenger nerves are perhaps a
bit more frayed than normal following a number of crashes,
including Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was shot down
last week in eastern Ukraine; TransAsia Airways flight GE222,
which crashed while landing in heavy weather on Wednesday in
Taiwan; and Air Algerie flight AH5017, which crashed on Thursday
in Mali.
