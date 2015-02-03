(Adds details, background)

OTTAWA Feb 3 Canadian police said on Tuesday they had arrested a suspect on terrorism charges and would reveal more details at 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement that the arrest had been made following a national security criminal investigation. It gave no further details.

The Canadian government, acting in the wake of two fatal attacks by suspected Islamist militants in October 2014, last week introduced legislation giving security agencies more powers to disrupt plots.

The RCMP said in October it was tracking around 90 high-risk individuals who could pose a danger in Canada or abroad and vowed to make more arrests.

Canadian security officials have said they are concerned by what they have described as potential attacks by the so-called "lone wolf" converts to Islam.

Two men charged with plotting to derail a train traveling from New York to Toronto had their plans foiled by an undercover police officer who convinced them he could help pull off the attack, jurors heard at the opening of their trial on Monday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)