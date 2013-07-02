(Adds background, public safety office declining to comment)

OTTAWA, July 2 Canadian police said they would announce terrorism charges on Tuesday after arrests made in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the arrests were made by a team of agents from the police, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service spy agency and the Canadian Border Service Agency. The agents were working on a national security investigation, it added in a statement.

No other details were provided.

Police scheduled a 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, about 30 km (19 miles) southeast of Vancouver. Provincial police did not return a call seeking comment and a federal public safety spokesman declined to comment.

In April, Canadian police arrested two men and charged them with plotting to derail a Toronto-area passenger train in an operation they say was backed by al Qaeda elements in Iran. U.S. authorities later announced visa fraud charges against a Tunisian man they said was linked to that plot.

Police also say Canadians took part in an attack by militants on a gas plant in Algeria in January.

CSIS has long expressed concern that disgruntled and radicalized Canadians could attack targets at home and abroad.

Canadian resident Ahmed Ressam, an Algerian citizen, tried to cross into the United States from British Columbia on a mission to blow up Los Angeles airport in 2000 and is serving 37 years in a U.S. prison. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Doina Chiacu)