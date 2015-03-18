TORONTO, March 18 A Canadian jury has reached a verdict on some of the charges against two men accused of planning to derail a passenger train traveling between Canada and the United States, but is at an impasse on others after eight days of deliberations, local media reported on Wednesday.

The jury in the trial against Tunisian postdoctoral student Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser, a permanent Canadian resident of Palestinian descent, has asked the judge for advice on how to resolve their impasse, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

