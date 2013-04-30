By David Ljunggren OTTAWA, April 30 Canada's defense ministry and other key departments are vulnerable to security leaks because they do an inadequate job of screening contract workers, Parliament's official watchdog said on Tuesday. The report by Auditor-General Michael Ferguson is a further potential embarrassment for the military after revelations last year that a Canadian navy officer had passed secrets to Russia for years before he was caught. Canada's defense ministry, national police and two intelligence agencies use private contractors to carry out many sensitive tasks, and must seek security clearance for these workers. But Ferguson said that did not always happen and the government had not done enough to address problems outlined in a 2007 auditor-general report. Guidelines on who needed clearance were inconsistent and not always applied properly. "Although the government has made a number of improvements ... in our opinion significant weaknesses remain," he wrote. "Contracts are sometimes awarded to those who lack the appropriate security clearance." Ottawa amended policies after the 2007 report, but Ferguson said this did not clarify whether firms with access to protected and classified information were required to hold a security clearance. "This is an important gap that could result in inconsistent application of the policy and thus introduce additional security risk," he said. In the 2011-12 fiscal year, some 27,000 security clearance requests were filed, of which 1,400 had been in the system for almost eight months, well beyond the supposed maximum 75 days. A further 1,100 requests remained from previous years. Ferguson said defense ministry and police employees, frustrated by the amount of time needed to gain security permits, would sometimes allow a person with no clearance to work in a classified area as long as they had an escort. In other cases, all classified material in a particular area would be removed before the contractor started work. "This practice fails to address identified security requirements and may result in inadequate security for projects," he said. A study by Ferguson's team showed 32 of 48 contracts awarded by the defense ministry lacked security documentation. Canada's security standards came under scrutiny last year after the arrest of navy sub-lieutenant Jeffrey Delisle on charges of spying for Russia. He was jailed for 20 years in February this year. Officials told a sentencing hearing that allies had threatened to withhold intelligence from Canada unless it tightened security procedures. Along with the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, Canada belongs to the so-called "Five Eyes" group of nations who share intelligence. The defense ministry said it agreed with all of Ferguson's comments and would take action. Ferguson also found that some contract employees at the top-secret Communications Security Establishment Canada, which gathers electronic intelligence, had been allowed to start work before gaining security clearance. He reported no serious problems at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service agency. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Janet Guttsman and Sofina Mirza-Reid)