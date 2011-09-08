* Attempt to avoid controversy that has spread in U.S.
* Includes disclosing chemicals used in fracking
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 Canada's energy sector
released a set of guidelines for hydraulic rock fracturing on
Thursday in an attempt to head off controversy over the
drilling technique that has so far been largely relegated to
the United States.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the
industry's main lobby group, said it developed the "guiding
principles" in response to public concerns over the process
widely known as "fracking," which is used to develop shale gas
and oil.
Most worries are over the impact of the chemicals used in
the extraction on water supplies.
CAPP said its member companies are pledging to follow such
measures as safeguarding surface and groundwater, disclosing
volumes of water used, developing fracking fluids that have the
least environment risk as well as detailing additives used in
the fluids.
A revolution in technology that has included fracking
matched with horizontal drilling has allowed the energy sector
to unlock trillions of cubic feet of natural gas and billions
of barrels of oil that had previously been too tricky to
produce.
But some gas-rich regions, such as New York state, have
been hesitant to approve extensive drilling due to the
environmental controversy.
On Wednesday, the state's environmental agency extended a
public comment period on proposed rules for drilling that would
end a year-long ban on the practice. [ID:nN1E78612X]
In Canada, the Quebec government has a moratorium on shale
gas drilling as it develops a regulatory system amid
expectations that the province's shale gas resources are
large.
Most of the country's shale gas drilling activity is in
northeastern British Columbia, site of such rich formations as
the Horn River and Montney.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)