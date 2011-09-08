* Attempt to avoid controversy that has spread in U.S.

* Includes disclosing chemicals used in fracking

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 Canada's energy sector released a set of guidelines for hydraulic rock fracturing on Thursday in an attempt to head off controversy over the drilling technique that has so far been largely relegated to the United States.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the industry's main lobby group, said it developed the "guiding principles" in response to public concerns over the process widely known as "fracking," which is used to develop shale gas and oil.

Most worries are over the impact of the chemicals used in the extraction on water supplies.

CAPP said its member companies are pledging to follow such measures as safeguarding surface and groundwater, disclosing volumes of water used, developing fracking fluids that have the least environment risk as well as detailing additives used in the fluids.

A revolution in technology that has included fracking matched with horizontal drilling has allowed the energy sector to unlock trillions of cubic feet of natural gas and billions of barrels of oil that had previously been too tricky to produce.

But some gas-rich regions, such as New York state, have been hesitant to approve extensive drilling due to the environmental controversy.

On Wednesday, the state's environmental agency extended a public comment period on proposed rules for drilling that would end a year-long ban on the practice. [ID:nN1E78612X]

In Canada, the Quebec government has a moratorium on shale gas drilling as it develops a regulatory system amid expectations that the province's shale gas resources are large.

Most of the country's shale gas drilling activity is in northeastern British Columbia, site of such rich formations as the Horn River and Montney. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)