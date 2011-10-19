TORONTO/OTTAWA Oct 19 The Canadian government will sign contracts with Irving Shipbuilding Inc's Halifax Shipyard in Nova Scotia and Seaspan Marine's Vancouver Shipyards Co Ltd. under the country's C$35 billion shipbuilding procurement program, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement is a loss for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (042660.KS), which are involved with a joint venture that also bid.

The winners have won the right to negotiate contracts to build 28 vessels. Contracts will total about C$33 billion.

SNC-Lavalin has 70 percent of the Quebec-based joint venture that bid to build non-combat vessels at Quebec's 200-year-old Davie shipyard, and Daewoo is a technology partner.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa)