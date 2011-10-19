TORONTO/OTTAWA Oct 19 The Canadian government
will sign contracts with Irving Shipbuilding Inc's Halifax
Shipyard in Nova Scotia and Seaspan Marine's Vancouver
Shipyards Co Ltd. under the country's C$35 billion shipbuilding
procurement program, it said on Wednesday.
The announcement is a loss for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO)
and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (042660.KS),
which are involved with a joint venture that also bid.
The winners have won the right to negotiate contracts to
build 28 vessels. Contracts will total about C$33 billion.
SNC-Lavalin has 70 percent of the Quebec-based joint
venture that bid to build non-combat vessels at Quebec's
200-year-old Davie shipyard, and Daewoo is a technology
partner.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and David
Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in Ottawa)