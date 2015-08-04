TORONTO Two people died and three others were hospitalized early Tuesday morning in Toronto in shootings that started at a party affiliated with rapper Drake's annual music festival, Toronto police said.

Police said on Twitter a man and a woman were killed at around 3:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) at and near the Muzik club, which hosted the official after-party for Drake's three-day OVO Fest.

A police spokesman said there were three crime scenes. The incident started inside the club and then moved into the street.

It was not immediately clear whether Drake was at the after-party.

Grammy winner Drake is from Toronto, and his OVO Fest is in its sixth year. In 2014, there was a shooting outside Muzik after a party that wounded two people, according to media reports at the time.

"We're satisfied at this point that the organization involved was doing their best," said Toronto police spokesman Frank Bergen, speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffreys Hodgson and Benkoe)