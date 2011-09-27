* New labels must cover 75 percent of cigarette packs
* People starting to ignore old labels, says government
* Anti-cancer campaigners cheer announcement
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Sept 27 Canada unveiled some of the
world's largest and most graphic anti-smoking labels on Tuesday
on the grounds that smokers were starting to ignore existing
warnings on cigarette packs.
The new labels have to cover 75 percent of the front and
back of each pack of cigarettes and small cigars, and will be
mandatory by the middle of next year. Existing anti-smoking
labels cover 50 percent of a pack.
The 16 labels include pictures of a woman dying of lung
cancer in a hospital bed, a man with a hole in this throat
after surgery for smoking-related larynx cancer, and a close-up
shot of a diseased and cancerous tongue.
"We want to make the images larger and more noticeable and
more understandable ... The images are pretty gross. They can
be a little bit scary as well, but that is the reality of
smoking," said federal Health Minister Leona Aglukkaq.
"Over time, people get used to seeing the old pictures so
we want to grab people's attention once again," she said at an
event to unveil the images.
The new labels can be seen here#cigarettes
Tobacco manufacturers and importers will have until March
21 2012 to switch over to the new labels and retailers must
only carry packs with the bigger warnings by June 19.
"It's fantastic ... the evidence is that the larger the
size (of the label), the larger the impact," said Rob
Cunningham, a policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society.
Only Uruguay, which requires warning labels to cover 80
percent of a package, has tougher regulations, he said.
The adult smoking rate in Canada fell to a record low 17
percent in 2010 from 24 percent in 2000, a year before the
first warning labels started to appear.
The Canadian Public Health Association welcomed the move,
while noting that smoking was "the single most preventable
cause of disease, disability and premature death in Canada".
In the United States, several large tobacco companies are
suing the federal Food and Drug Administration for requiring
more graphic health warnings on packages no later than
September 2012. The labels variously include pictures of
bodies, diseased lungs and rotting teeth. [ID:nN1E77M0ZR]
Major producers of tobacco sold in Canada include R.J.
Reynolds Tobacco Co (RAI.N), Japan Tobacco's (2914.T)
JTI-Macdonald unit, Rothmans Benson & Hedges Inc, which is
partly owned by Philip Morris (PM.N) and Imperial Tobacco
Canada Ltd, a unit of British American Tobacco (BATS.L).
Imperial Tobacco said the new labels were "poor policy for
political gain" and would not cut the number of smokers.
"We ... believe that the health risks have been known for
decades and that the existing regulations, including the 50
percent health warning, provide sufficient information to
consumers in order for them to make an informed decision," said
company spokesman Eric Gagnon.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)