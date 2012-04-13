OTTAWA, April 13 Canadian police are carrying out a search at the Montreal headquarters of engineering company SNC-Lavalin, La Presse newspaper quoted police as saying on Friday.

Police said last month they were probing the company after an internal company investigation found $56 million ($56 million) in mysterious payments that were wrongly assigned to certain construction projects.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were not immediately available for comment.

