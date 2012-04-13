BRIEF-Reliance Jio partners with Uber
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
OTTAWA, April 13 Canadian police are carrying out a search at the Montreal headquarters of engineering company SNC-Lavalin, La Presse newspaper quoted police as saying on Friday.
Police said last month they were probing the company after an internal company investigation found $56 million ($56 million) in mysterious payments that were wrongly assigned to certain construction projects.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were not immediately available for comment.
($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.
HONG KONG, Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal on the mainland and elsewhere.