BRIEF-Reliance Jio partners with Uber
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
OTTAWA, April 13 Engineering company SNC-Lavalin confirmed on Friday that Canadian police are executing a search warrant at the company's head office in Montreal and that it is cooperating fully with authorities.
"The warrant relates to an investigation of certain individuals who are not or are no longer employed by the company," it said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.
HONG KONG, Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal on the mainland and elsewhere.