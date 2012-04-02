* Data released through lockups to be delayed by 16 seconds
* Data to appear on website 9 to 16 seconds after 8:30
OTTAWA, April 2 Statistics Canada will delay
data released through media organizations by 16 seconds beyond
the official 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) release time, it announced
on Monday.
A statement from the federal agency's media department said
this was the result of a new automated process for loading data
on to its external website, which would introduce a delay of
nine to 16 seconds for information to be posted on the website.
A different delay will apply to the agency's media lockups.
"For journalists attending the agency's media lockups, the
external communications channels will be opened 16 seconds after
release time," Statscan said.
During the lockups, communications are cut off while news
organizations are given the data an hour ahead of time to
prepare alerts and stories, which go out precisely when
Statistics Canada opens the communications lines.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)