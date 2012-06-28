* No major economic indicators cut
* Data on agriculture, energy, transport hardest hit
* Layoffs expected but not yet announced
OTTAWA, June 28 Canada's national statistics
agency will eliminate or reduce 34 programs and surveys to meet
the government's budget-cutting target, but will leave most
economic indicators untouched.
Statistics Canada published the list of data it is putting
on the chopping block on its website on Wednesday. The cuts are
part of the Conservative government's plan to eliminate its
budget deficit by 2015-16, which involves forcing Statscan to
find savings of C$33.9 million ($32.79 million) by 2014-15.
"Programs essential for fiscal and monetary policy, as well
as data required for the administration of significant federal
transfer payments, are not affected by these measures," Statscan
said in the notice.
The only economic indicator being completely eliminated is
the composite leading indicator, which was announced earlier.
Statscan will also reduce the frequency of data from nine
different agricultural reports, including the field crop reports
and the hog survey. Specialized data on the energy and
transportation sectors will also take a big hit.
Other areas to be cut include publications on health,
education, culture, the non-profit sector, public sector
statistics, science and technology, the services industry, and
an aboriginal statistical training program. (here)
In some cases, the data will be available in other formats,
Statscan said.
In addition to the program cuts, about half of the agency's
5,700 staff received notices earlier this year that their jobs
may be on the line. The actual number of people dismissed will
be much smaller but the changes have raised concerns among some
users about Statscan's ability to uphold its sterling reputation
for data quality and analysis. [ID: nL1E8G10T0]
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting By Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)