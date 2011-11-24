OTTAWA Nov 24 Starting next April, Statistics Canada will push back the release time of monthly data on jobless numbers and inflation to 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) from 7 a.m., an official said on Thursday.

All other releases from the federal statistics agency are currently made public at 8.30 a.m. The official would not comment further, but said more details would be made available on Friday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)