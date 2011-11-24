BRIEF-Coherus BioSciences prices offering at $24.25 per share
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
OTTAWA Nov 24 Starting next April, Statistics Canada will push back the release time of monthly data on jobless numbers and inflation to 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) from 7 a.m., an official said on Thursday.
All other releases from the federal statistics agency are currently made public at 8.30 a.m. The official would not comment further, but said more details would be made available on Friday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA expects to maintain a new policy of distributing between 35 percent and 45 percent of annual profit "for a few years," Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Wednesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value has enough capital buffer to keep rewarding shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.