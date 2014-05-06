(Adds government response)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA May 6 Information on job vacancies
provided by Canada's national statistics agency is not detailed
enough to be of much use to policymakers and job seekers and can
be improved, an official watchdog said in a report on Tuesday.
The report by Auditor-General Michael Ferguson underscored
the challenge facing the Conservative government as it tries to
tackle what it sees as one of the country's biggest economic
problems: a shortage of skilled labor in some regions and
sectors.
Statistics Canada's (Statscan) job vacancies report provides
data on the national and provincial levels only, making it
difficult to know which cities and areas are most likely to need
workers. The job categories are defined too broadly and are
therefore not very helpful, the report said.
"Users informed us that as a result of these shortcomings,
available information on job vacancies is of limited value to
them," the report added.
It cited the example of reported job vacancies in the
province of Alberta, saying it was impossible to know if they
were in Fort McMurray, the main town in the oil sands region in
the northern part of the province, or in some other town.
Statscan should look into ways of filling the need for data
from small areas and subpopulations, the auditor general said.
The report also said Statscan, which publishes 350 data
products including market-moving economic indicators, should
consult more with the private sector, municipal governments and
nongovernmental groups to ensure that the data meets their
needs. It relies too much on federal and provincial governments
for feedback now, the report said.
The goal of the audit was to determine whether Statscan
ensures the quality of its data, generates it efficiently and in
response to user needs.
The report concluded generally that Statscan has systems in
place to ensure the accuracy, timeliness and accessibility of
its data.
It looked at four key data products: the consumer price
index, the labor force survey, the survey of employment,
payrolls and hours, and the 2011 national household survey,
which was used in the latest census.
Shortcomings in the 2011 census, caused by switching to a
voluntary questionnaire from a mandatory one, have been reported
widely.
Gaps in labor market information are less known. Economists
have long called for more data, but few of the recommendations
made in a 2009 experts' report have been implemented.
This blind spot has added fuel to a raging political debate
over the growing use of temporary foreign workers to fill jobs
that employers say Canadians aren't available for. The
government says employers can't find the right workers in
certain regions and industries, but that view is based on
business surveys and interviews rather than hard data.
In response to the auditor-general, Statscan outlined steps
it is taking to address the data gaps, but it suggested it is
limited by budget cuts that have forced it to cut costs by C$6.7
million ($6.2 million) since 2010.
The government said getting better labor market information
is on its agenda. For example, Ottawa and the provinces are
working on getting data from universities on employment outcomes
for graduates, said Alexandra Fortier, spokeswoman for
Employment Minister Jason Kenney.
"We will continue to work with Statistics Canada on ways to
get more robust labor market information," she said.
The Statscan employment report that is most closely watched
by markets, the labor force survey, provides data for cities and
smaller geographical regions as well as at the national level.
It is based on a household survey whereas the job vacancies data
is derived from the survey of employment, payrolls and hours,
which is based on data collected from businesses.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)