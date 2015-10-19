TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, with its large resource-related component pulled down by a sharp fall in oil prices and weakness in other commodities, while most other sectors rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 79.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,758.38. Seven of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)