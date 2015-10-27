FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by industrial, utility and energy stocks as the price of oil fell to a multi-week low and investors braced for a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 91.30 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,699.60. Nine of the 10 main groups fell, with the biggest - financials - the sole gainer. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both down 0.02 pct (Updates prices, commentary, changes byline)