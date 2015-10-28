TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday, boosted by a sharp rally in oil prices that benefited energy stocks, while railways and banks also featured among major gainers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 163.56 points, or 1.19 percent, at 13,863.16. Nine of its 10 main groups gained.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)