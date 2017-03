TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's main stock index gained on Monday as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc bounced on the absence of fresh allegations by short-selling Citron Research against the company. Resource stocks moved higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 93.84 points, or 0.69 percent, at 13,623.01. Seven of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)