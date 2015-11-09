TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell and as heavyweight banking stocks also slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 70.68 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,482.62. Six of its 10 main groups retreated. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editingby Diane Craft)