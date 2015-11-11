New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TORONTO Nov 11 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, with a sharp slide in the price of oil to its lowest since August hitting the heavyweight energy sector hard.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 69.70 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,341.93. The energy group lost 3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.