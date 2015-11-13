UPDATE 2-Coty says not against online sales, wants to protect luxury brands
* France says online sales curbs safeguard brands' prestige (Updates with details about Parfumerie Akzente)
TORONTO Nov 13 Canada's main stock index extended this week's losses, as weakness in the heavyweight financials group offset a rebound in energy and materials stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 51.78 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,075.40, having hit a fresh six-week low at 13,030.46. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.