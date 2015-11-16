BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday, led by sharp gains for energy stocks, helped by the rebound in crude oil on raised geopolitical tensions after the Paris attacks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 242.10 points, or 1.85 percent, at 13,317.52, including a 4.3 percent gain for the energy group and a greater than 1.5 percent gain for financials. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
* Distinct Infrastructure says working with Royal Bank Of Canada, its existing senior lender, to consolidate all of its debt under one facility