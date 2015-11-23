BRIEF-Digital Ally files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock
* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed by financial, industrial and healthcare shares that negated gains in the energy sector after the country's main oil-producing province unveiled a climate change plan.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.11 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,382.38. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
* Consolidated Edison Inc - CEO John McAvoy's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $11.0 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouNoFs) Further company coverage: