TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed by financial, industrial and healthcare shares that negated gains in the energy sector after the country's main oil-producing province unveiled a climate change plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.11 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,382.38. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)