MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in energy and materials stocks offset losses in other sectors such as telecoms and industrials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.45 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,407.83, with just four of the ten main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* T-Mobile US Inc says on March 28, 2017, entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with John Legere