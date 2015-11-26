TORONTO Nov 26 Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain in low-volume trade on Thursday, with materials and financials stocks pushing higher while energy names weighed as crude oil prices slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 21.77 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,425.19. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)