Asia refiners snap up cheap light oil to reap higher fuel profits
* Flood of light crudes come as their premiums over heavy crudes fall
TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, a day after its weakest close in more than two years, although a swing lower in crude oil prices dampened gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.12 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,937.59, including a 0.5 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Flood of light crudes come as their premiums over heavy crudes fall
* Acquired Langhope rig wind farm from GE unit, GE Energy Financial Services, for a total consideration of 39.8 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)