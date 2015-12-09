TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, a day after its weakest close in more than two years, although a swing lower in crude oil prices dampened gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.12 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,937.59, including a 0.5 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)