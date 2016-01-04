BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by financial, consumer and industrial stocks as a slump in Chinese shares and weak economic data spooked investors in the first trading session of 2016.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 82.80 points, or 0.64 percent, at 12,927.15, with eight of the index's 10 main groups in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.