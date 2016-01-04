TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by financial, consumer and industrial stocks as a slump in Chinese shares and weak economic data spooked investors in the first trading session of 2016.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 82.80 points, or 0.64 percent, at 12,927.15, with eight of the index's 10 main groups in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)