TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a three-month high as mining and energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil and gold prices, while industrial and financial sector stocks also rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 171.10 points, or 1.29 percent, at 13,383.60. All 10 of the index's main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)