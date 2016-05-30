BRIEF-EnerNOC says has entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions
TORONTO May 30 Canada's benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday as energy stocks retreated ahead of a meeting of oil producers later in the week, while mining stocks and financials also fell in a low-volume session for the index with U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 18.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,086.67. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.