BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday, with energy stocks slipping with a pullback in crude oil prices and financial stocks hurt by a central bank warning on the housing market and a global fall in bond yields.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.08 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,240.02. Eight of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.