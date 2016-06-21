TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Tuesday as losses for gold ahead of a vote by Britain on its European Union membership weighed on mining stocks, offsetting gains for financial and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.82 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,012.32. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)